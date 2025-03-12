Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 12 March 2025

Gold rates remain stable in Pakistani and international markets. The price per tola stands at Rs306,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is 262,345 on March 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 283,616 per tola, 21 Karat at 270,725, and 18 Karat at 232,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs306,000
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 262,345

Gold Rates

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs306,000 Rs 262,345
Islamabad Rs306,000 Rs 262,345
Lahore Rs306,000 Rs 262,345
Multan Rs306,000 Rs 262,345
Peshawar Rs306,000 Rs 262,345

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 12 March 2025

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

