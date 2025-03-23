Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 March 2025 Sunday

Per tola rate gold rates stand at 318,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was 273,319. Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 290,000 per tola, 21 karat at 277,600, and 18 Karat at 235,800.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs 318,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 273,319

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi