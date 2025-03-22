Gold prices drop for second consecutive day

The price of gold continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day in both international and local markets.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $9, bringing it down to $3,022.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan’s domestic market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs. 800, settling at Rs. 318,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs. 686, reaching Rs. 272,633.

Despite the decline in gold prices, silver prices remained unchanged. The price of one tola of silver remained steady at Rs. 3,475, while the price of 10 grams of silver held firm at Rs. 2,979.

It is worth noting that gold prices had also declined the previous day, with the international market recording a $19 per ounce drop, while the local market saw a Rs. 2,000 per tola decrease