Sindh reports first confirmed case of monkeypox in Karachi

Health department sources revealed that Sindh has reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, with a patient diagnosed in Karachi.

According to officials, the infected individual was admitted to Jinnah Hospital, and their samples were sent to Dow Hospital for laboratory testing, confirming the virus’s presence.

The patient, a 28-year-old resident of Shah Latif Town, was placed in an isolation ward, and strict precautionary measures have been implemented. Health authorities disclosed that the patient’s wife had a recent travel history abroad and initially exhibited symptoms before the virus spread to him.

This marks the first officially confirmed case of monkeypox in Sindh, raising concerns among health officials about potential further cases. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging the public to follow preventive guidelines to curb the spread of the disease.