Power supply partially restored after major power breakdown across Pakistan
Web Desk
10:02 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
Power supply partially restored after major power breakdown across Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Power supply in parts of Pakistan has been partially restored after the country was plunged into darkness after a massive blackout early Sunday.

Taking it to Twitter, Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said 132 KV and 11KV grid stations around Lahore have been energised. The energised grid stations include Shadman, Qartaba, Mc Leod Road, Gulshan Ravi, Fort, Saidpur, Shamke, Saghian, Ravi, Bund Road, Badami Bagh, Sabzar, Sheikhupura, Orient and Sapphire.

The power supply in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad has also been restored.

Pakistan plunges into darkness after massive ... 12:31 AM | 10 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Electricity has been restored in several areas of the Sindh capital, hours after a major power outage ...

In Sindh, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Nawab Shah Division are still facing power outage; however, the power supply has been restored in some parts of Sindh Capital, Karachi Electric tweeted.

The latest blackout was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan at 11:41 pm local time on Saturday, power minister Omar Ayub Khan tweeted.

"The fault tripped the transmission system of the country... leading to the shutdown of power plants," Khan said.

The blackout hit all of Pakistan’s major cities, including the capital Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore. 

More From This Category
With 2,899 new cases, Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally ...
12:11 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
Gradual restoration of power underway, full ...
11:43 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
Major power breakdown in Pakistan causes partial ...
11:07 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
PM Imran condoles Seth Abid’s death
10:44 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
#Blackout trends in Pakistan amid memes on major ...
12:59 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
Pakistan plunges into darkness after massive ...
12:31 AM | 10 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Cobra' – India's Irfan Pathan makes acting debut as Interpol officer (Watch teaser)
10:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr