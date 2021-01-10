Power supply partially restored after major power breakdown across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Power supply in parts of Pakistan has been partially restored after the country was plunged into darkness after a massive blackout early Sunday.

Taking it to Twitter, Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said 132 KV and 11KV grid stations around Lahore have been energised. The energised grid stations include Shadman, Qartaba, Mc Leod Road, Gulshan Ravi, Fort, Saidpur, Shamke, Saghian, Ravi, Bund Road, Badami Bagh, Sabzar, Sheikhupura, Orient and Sapphire.

The power supply in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad has also been restored.

In Sindh, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Nawab Shah Division are still facing power outage; however, the power supply has been restored in some parts of Sindh Capital, Karachi Electric tweeted.

کے الیکٹرک کی جانب سے بجلی بحالی کا کام جاری فیڈرل بی، لانڈھی، ملیر اور شاہ فیصل کے کچھ مقامات پر بجلی بحال کردی گئی کے الیکٹرک کی انجنیرنگ ٹیمز بجلی کی مکمل بحالی کے لیے مصروف عمل ہیں — KE (@KElectricPk) January 10, 2021

The latest blackout was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan at 11:41 pm local time on Saturday, power minister Omar Ayub Khan tweeted.

بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام میں فریکوینسی اچانک 50سے 0 پر آنے کی وجہ سے ملک میں بجلی کا بلیک آؤٹ ہے فریکونسی گرنے کی وجہ جاننے کی کوشش کی جارہی رہی ہے اس وقت تربیلا کو چلانے کی کوشش ہو رہی ہے جس سے ترتیب وار بجلی کا نظام بحال کیا جائے گا عوام سے تحمل کی اپیل ہے — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021

"The fault tripped the transmission system of the country... leading to the shutdown of power plants," Khan said.

The blackout hit all of Pakistan’s major cities, including the capital Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore.