Waqar Mondoq’s Master’s Degree from University of Chicago inspires Pakistani Youth

GILGIT – Former Finance Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Waqar Abbas Mondoq added another prestigious feather to his cap by completing a Master of Public Policy (MPP) degree from the globally acclaimed University of Chicago.

University of Chicago is renowned for shaping world’s leading economists and policymakers. His successful completion of the rigorous MPP program, where he specialized in economics, finance, and national security, positions him among a select group of global change-makers. He studied alongside professionals and scholars from more than 50 countries, deepening his expertise in global policy and governance.

Waqar Abbas, an alumnus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, has long been recognized as a trailblazer. With a track record of representing Pakistan on four continents, his leadership extends across sectors including international development, economic reform, and diplomacy.

As Finance Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Waqar led impactful reforms. He spearheaded the creation of the region’s first Department of Science and Technology, introduced a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, and laid foundations for comprehensive economic and governance reforms aimed at long-term institutional development.

His latest academic milestone is being celebrated across Pakistan, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan, where civil society, local leaders, and educational circles view his success as a moment of immense pride and possibility. Many see him as a transformational figure whose vision and global exposure could help shape policies on youth employment, education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in underserved regions.

From the towering mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan to the academic halls of one of the world’s top universities, Waqar Abbas Mondoq’s journey is more than just personal triumph—it is a powerful symbol of what focused leadership, education, and service to the public can achieve.