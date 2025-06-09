FinMin Aurangzeb vows ‘growth-centric’ Budget, but with realistic timelines

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said upcoming federal budget for 2024–25 will introduce a series of reforms aimed at propelling Pakistan’s economic growth and long-term development.

He expressed optimism about the country’s economic direction, noting that significant improvements have been made over the past year under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

“The economy has made notable strides, and we are committed to continuing this momentum,” he said. “The forthcoming budget will focus on reform-oriented measures to ensure sustainable growth.”

However, the finance minister emphasized that comprehensive transformation cannot occur overnight. “Systemic change is a gradual process. We must remain patient and persistent,” he added.

Aurangzeb also announced that the Economic Survey for the current fiscal year will be released soon, offering an overview of the country’s financial performance. The federal budget is set to be presented on June 10.

The government is expected to unveil key fiscal policies and development plans as it aims to stabilize the economy and address long-standing structural challenges.