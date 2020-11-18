Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, demand to shutdown schools
Web Desk
11:41 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, demand to shutdown schools
Share

KARACHI – The website of the Sindh Investment Board was hacked on Tuesday by anonymous hackers who demanded to shut down the schools now as Covid-19 cases rising.

In a note on the website posted by hacker’s state, this is a warning message to Pakistan Government, student Lives are no joke! Shut the Schools down now.

The message appears to have something to do with the government’s decision to keep educational institutions across Pakistan open amid the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani said not to close schools for winter vacations as lockdown already affect the academic routine.

No plan to close schools for winter vacations in ... 02:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Sindh government has no plan to close schools ...

However, the matter will further be discussed in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on November 23.

Schools, colleges to remain open amid Covid-19 ... 01:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Meeting led by federal minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday decided not to close schools, colleges and ...

More From This Category
Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, ...
11:41 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a ...
11:07 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
NA committee passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) ...
10:40 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new ...
10:16 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency ...
09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PDM announces ‘Charter of Pakistan’, rejects ...
10:56 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a surprise entry in the season premiere of the ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr