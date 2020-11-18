Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, demand to shutdown schools
Share
KARACHI – The website of the Sindh Investment Board was hacked on Tuesday by anonymous hackers who demanded to shut down the schools now as Covid-19 cases rising.
In a note on the website posted by hacker’s state, this is a warning message to Pakistan Government, student Lives are no joke! Shut the Schools down now.
The message appears to have something to do with the government’s decision to keep educational institutions across Pakistan open amid the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani said not to close schools for winter vacations as lockdown already affect the academic routine.
However, the matter will further be discussed in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on November 23.
