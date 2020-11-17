No plan to close schools for winter vacations in Sindh, Saeed Ghani
02:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
No plan to close schools for winter vacations in Sindh, Saeed Ghani
KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Sindh government has no plan to close schools for winter vacations as Covid lockdown had already worsened the academic routine.

Earlier today, Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday confirmed that the provincial government has decided to begin the winter vacations in educational institutions before the scheduled time in wake of the rise in coronavirus cases.

The provincial education minister announced that the winter vacations will commence from December 1.

NCC on Monday postponed the meeting for one week for the closure of educational institutions.

Schools, colleges to remain open amid Covid-19 ... 01:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Meeting led by federal minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday decided not to close schools, colleges and ...

