Covid-19: Pakistan reports 4,103 cases, 89 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 89 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,103 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 25,978 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,167,791.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,874 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,043,872. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 92,941 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.65 percent.

Statistics 2 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,651

Positive Cases: 4103

Positivity % : 6.65%

Deaths : 89 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 2, 2021

At least 433,931 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 396,326 in Punjab 163,010 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99,910 in Islamabad, 32,248 in Balochistan, 32,380 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,959 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,924 in Sindh, 5,015 KP, 866 in Islamabad, 702 in Azad Kashmir, 339 in Balochistan, and 173 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 61,561 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,871,620 since the first case was reported.

