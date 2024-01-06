Pakistan beefs up surveillance at all airports after alert on new Covid variant

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has taken stringent measures to implement NCOC guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in the country as mutated variants of Covid have alarmed the government.

The South Asian nation is taking strict measures to screen international passengers at airports in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases caused by the latest Omicron subvariant.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that inbound passengers on all international flights will be tested in accordance with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) guidelines.

Passengers on each flight will undergo a rapid antigen test, and passenger lounges will be fumigated daily as directed by the NCOC – a body pivotal to Pakistan's riposte against Covid-19.

Following the orders, airport officials have been instructed to provide support to passengers.

Last year, WHO recommended mask-wearing on long-haul flights due to the Omicron subvariant surge in the US and other regions. In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant has been detected and increasing.

The top health body emphasized the importance of advising passengers to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights.