Punjab CM Naqvi hints at extending schools winter vacations amid cold wave

LAHORE – A severe cold wave tightened its grip on Lahore and parts of Punjab, plunging the region into a blanket of dense fog, and the now the government is mulling the situation to save school-going students from extreme weather conditions.

As Punjab is shivering under latest cold snap, the dense fog significantly reduced visibility, disrupting daily life and potentially impacting transportation and other services.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned possibility of extending the winter vacation of schools beyond January 9. He however mentioned that no decision has been taken yet.

In his recent media interaction, CM Naqvi said the further extension of winter break would be based on the recommendation of education department.

Punjab government already announced additional holidays till January 9, as per the previous decision, vacations were to end on December 31 but were increased.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also announced extension in the winter vacations. The provincial administration announced winter break till January 7, 2024, due to training programme of teachers for elections other than extreme cold in the region.