Imran Khan summoned by anti-terrorism court in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan continues to face legal actions and now the jailed leader has been summoned by an anti-terrorism court in connection to the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Khan, 71, is facing legal proceedings in connection with the May 9, 2023 attacks and Judge Malik Ijaz Asif at the Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi is overseeing the court proceedings.

The former cricket star is specifically accused in all cases related to the May 9 vandalism, and he has been summoned to appear in court on January 9 Tuesday to address the charges.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran's second in line, was already taken into custody by Punjab police after his release from Adiala Jail in connection with the GHQ attack case.

Earlier this year, JIT started a probe into May 9 violence that decided to name Imran Khan in terrorism cases related to the attack on army headquarter. Additional charges of plotting and incitement to violence were added to the cases against the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, an indictment of the dissent politician and his wife Bushra is scheduled for Jan 10th.