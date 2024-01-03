Imran Khan, Fawad Ch indicted in ECP contempt case

RAWALPINDI – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday formally accused Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry of contempt towards the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

In Adiala jail, where both leaders are detained, a four-member bench of the ECP, led by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani, conducted the hearing. Both the former prime minister and ex-minister were present and refuted the claims detailed in the charge sheet.

The ECP then postponed the contempt case hearing until January 16.

This legal action stemmed from the ECP's move to charge the former PTI chairman, Asad Umar, and Fawad with disparaging the commission and its chief across public gatherings, press conferences, and interviews.

The notice outlined allegations of using disrespectful language against the ECP on multiple occasions.

Politicians were given the choice to appear personally or through their representatives to address the allegations.

Instead of appearing, they challenged the commission's authority in various high courts. However, the Supreme Court, in January 2023, authorized the commission to proceed, and on June 21, the ECP decided to formally press charges, a process still pending.

A documented charge sheet revealed that the PTI founder and former minister allegedly conducted a campaign against the ECP in 2022, employing disrespectful language during a public gathering in Bhakkar on July 12 of that year, among other instances.

The charge sheet referenced the Election Act 2017 and cited the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of the ECP's jurisdiction to take action.

The prosecution in the document called for a trial based on evidence such as videos and documents.

During a prior hearing on December 27, the ECP couldn't formally charge the PTI founder and ex-information minister, leading to an adjournment until January 3 (today).