5-day countrywide anti-polio drive starts today
Web Desk
09:31 AM | 16 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - A Five-day countrywide polio immunization drive has begun today (Monday).

During the 5-day anti-polio drive, children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops countrywide.

In the Punjab province, 19 million children under the age of five years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

In Sindh over 2.3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan over 6.7 million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops respectively.

Health Officers urged the parents, religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and the local community to make this campaign successful by involving all-possible efforts to immunize all the children of the country against the crippling disease.

