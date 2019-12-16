Various sections of Motorway closed due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD - Different sections of Motorway have been closed for traffic due to dense fog .

According to National Highway and Motorway Police, sections of Motorway include M-2 from Pindi Bhattian to Lahore, M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem and M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Shorkot closed for traffic.

Motorway police officials have advised commuters to check with the Motorway Police before travelling.