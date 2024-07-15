New PEC policy allows Pre-Medical students into engineering degrees

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has opened BS Engineering Programs to Pre-Medical FSc students.

Report shared in local media Pakistan Engineering Council sanctioned 8-week bridging course for pre-medical students to address gaps in their academic preparation before they start engineering degree.

PEC Registrar said the policy decision followed extensive consultations with university vice-chancellors and experts, and added that engineering universities in Pakistan used to produce approximately 30,000 engineers annually.

The number saw decline, with a reduction of nearly 10,000 admissions in just one year, and it led some institutions to close their engineering departments due to insufficient student numbers.

Engineering Council mentioned that the governing body allows students with Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Intermediate Pre-Medical qualifications to apply to all engineering programs.

This new policy is intended to counter the declining enrollment in engineering programs and support the development of a skilled engineering workforce in Pakistan.