Spain beat England to clinch record fourth Euro Cup title

Spain defeated England by 2-1 to clinch the Euro Cup 2024, second largest global football event.

The final of the 17th edition of the Euro Cup was held on Sunday at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, where the three-time champion team, Spain, defeated England, who were dreaming of winning the trophy for the first time, by 2 goals to 1, securing the title for the fourth time.

Spain's Nico Williams scored the first goal in the 47th minute of the match. England's Cole Palmer equalized in the 73rd minute.

However, in the 86th minute, Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scored the second goal, giving his team the lead again, which they maintained until the end.

It is worth mentioning that Spain had previously won the Euro Cup titles in 1964, 2008, and 2012.