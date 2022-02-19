PSL7: Even Aleem Dar can't stop Shahnawaz Dahani’s hilarious wicket celebration! (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Like always, Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani celebrated enthusiastically after dismissing Quetta Gladiators Naseem Shah in a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.
The young bowler registered figures of 2/22 as his team bagged 117-run win against Gladiators, cementing its first position on the point table.
Batting first, the Sultans set a target of 246 runs and restricted the Gladiators to 128 in 15.5 overs.
After removing Naseem Shah, Dahani sprinted towards the crowd while celebrating his second wicket in an over as earlier he had removed Noor Ahmed.
Aleem Dar tries to disrupt Shahnawaz Dahani's Jubilation... Cricket at its best... pic.twitter.com/AI8seEBGZz— Shaharbeen Times (@sheharbeen) February 19, 2022
However, umpire Aleem Dar tried to stop him mid-way through marathon celebration, but he could not succeed.
Dahani eventually stopped near the charged crowd and took a bow and also salute to legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.
