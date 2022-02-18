PSL7: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs

LAHORE – Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators with a huge margin of 117 runs in match number 25 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL7) at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

While chasing the second-highest total of 245 runs posted by Mohammad Rizwan’s side, Sarfraz Ahmed’s team was removed by Sultans bowling line in 15.5 overs, restricting it to 128.

Jason Roy (38) and Umar Akmal (50) remained high scorer from Gladiators while other players including skipper Sarfraz failed to counter the increasing pressure.

Asif Afrid, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and David Willey took two wickets each while Imran Tahir claimed one wicket of Gladiators.

Earlier, Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Sarfraz Ahmad's side.

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 83-run inning helped Multan Sultans post the second-highest total in the history of PSL.

Shan Masood (53) and Rizwan established a strong opening stand before the former was eliminated by Mohammad Irfan. Later, Rilee Rossouw thrashed 71 runs, to build a strong target for Gladiators.

Multan Sultans already qualify for the PSL playoffs after thumping Karachi Kings in their last clash.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain and Johnson Charles.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad