PSL 9, Qualifier 1: Peshawar Zalmi bat first against Multan Sultans

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine is moving toward its conclusion with Multan Sultans set to face off Peshawar Zalmi today in first Qualifier at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
Thursday’s action will pick the first finalist of the country’s flagship cricket league. Table toppers Multan Sultans were the first team to advance to tournament playoffs with 7 victories, and Babar Azam’s Zalmi stands second, winning 6 games.
From the start, Sultans displayed their A-game with commanding performance while Zalmi's league campaign ended with a tight game against the Karachi Kings, as they narrowly defeated by 2 runs in a thriller.
In the last five matches between Rizwan and Babar’s team, Zalmi, the head-to-head record favors Multan Sultans, who bagged three games. The most recent matches have been closely contested, with Zalmi winning the last two games by narrow margins of 4 and 5 runs.
For today’s action, pitch at Karachi Stadium is expected to help bowlers as bounce at the venue has consistently been reliable, and the pace has been adequate for strokes to regularly clear the boundary ropes.
Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
