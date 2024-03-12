Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024Sports

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators win toss, invite Multan Sultans to bat first

Web Desk
09:14 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
PSL 9
Source: File photo

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Multan Sultans to bat first in match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday. 

The group stage of the PSL will be concluding with today’s match between Quetta and Multan, which will start at 9pm Pakistan time.

Quetta have five wins from their nine matches played this season, while Multan have six wins from their nine games. Both teams are separated by just one point on the table.

“Both will have their eyes on crucial top 2 finish which will give them an extra chance of making it to the final,” read a post on the PSL website.

Quetta started off strongly with three wins on the bounce, before losing to Multan in their fourth game. They come into this match on the back of a win against Lahore Qalandars.

Multan also started their campaign with three wins on the trot, but they will be playing today’s match after a couple of losses. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side looked unbeatable at one point, but now they might not even finish in top two if they lose today’s match against Quetta.

Their last game against Islamabad United wherein Multan scored a mammoth 228 runs is seen as the best game of the season. However, Multan bowlers could not defend the total and they lost the match off the last ball.

