Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Zalmi owner gifts brand new MG car to Babar Azam after PSL heroic knock

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 27 Feb, 2024
Zalmi owner gifts brand new MG car to Babar Azam after PSL heroic knock

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi stunned Islamabad United by eight runs in the Pakistan Super League season 9 after Babar Azam’s century as the flamboyant hitter continues to rule the hearts of millions. 

The impeccable Babar Azam slammed his 11th century in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone in a blockbuster game against Islamabad United Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar's heroics in a crucial game not only raked him praise but a unique token of appreciation as Zalmi owner Javed Afridi celebrated the skipper's phenomenal performance and gave him a brand new MG Essence car.

Babar's blasting ton laid the foundation for Yellow Storm as they scored 202 runs, which ultimately proved too much for United to chase down in limited-overs game.

The reward from the Zalmi owner is encouragement for Babar Azam to continue his stellar performances and further elevate the team's success in the country's flagship tournament.

