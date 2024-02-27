Zalmi owner gifts brand new MG car to Babar Azam after PSL heroic knock

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi stunned Islamabad United by eight runs in the Pakistan Super League season 9 after Babar Azam’s century as the flamboyant hitter continues to rule the hearts of millions.
The impeccable Babar Azam slammed his 11th century in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone in a blockbuster game against Islamabad United Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Babar's heroics in a crucial game not only raked him praise but a unique token of appreciation as Zalmi owner Javed Afridi celebrated the skipper's phenomenal performance and gave him a brand new MG Essence car.
Babar's blasting ton laid the foundation for Yellow Storm as they scored 202 runs, which ultimately proved too much for United to chase down in limited-overs game.
The reward from the Zalmi owner is encouragement for Babar Azam to continue his stellar performances and further elevate the team's success in the country's flagship tournament.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.