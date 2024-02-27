Operation Swift Retort: Pakistan marks fifth anniversary of befitting response to India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is celebrating fifth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort as day of February 27 reminds as a testament of Pakistan’s perpetual readiness to defend its sovereignty against any threat.
Five years back, Indian forces attempted to violate Pakistan’s airspace in the name of so-called surgical strike, claiming to have strikes near Balakot. Pakistani Air Force then thwarted Indian aggression, downing IAF aircraft during a brief dogfight. Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured alive in the process, and operation was dubbed “Operation Swift Retort” by the Pakistani Air Force.
To pay homage to the valiant heroes and all those involved in defending mother land, Pakistani armed forces, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, observed fifth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.
A statement issued by ISPR said the day etched a significant chapter in Pakistan's history, underscoring the resilience of its people and the professionalism of the armed forces in responding to unwarranted aggression from India, driven by political motivations and electoral concerns.
It said despite New Delhi's attempts to shape the narrative in its favour, the events of that fateful day showcased the unequivocal operational superiority of Pakistan's armed forces. The steadfastness and competence of the forces received global acknowledgment, debunking baseless Indian claims that could not withstand factual scrutiny.
ISPR reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace, saying Islamabad is committed to peace, we shall continue to emphasise the importance of peaceful coexistence with our neighbours.
It however warned that any aggression against the people of Pakistan, our sovereignty and territorial integrity, will be responded to immediately, with full might and without hesitation. Every single time.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
