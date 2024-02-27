Operation Swift Retort: Pakistan marks fifth anniversary of befitting response to India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is celebrating fifth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort as day of February 27 reminds as a tes­tament of Pakistan’s perpetual readiness to defend its sover­eignty against any threat.

Five years back, Indian forces attempted to violate Paki­stan’s airspace in the name of so-called sur­gical strike, claiming to have strikes near Balakot. Pakistani Air Force then thwarted Indian aggression, down­ing IAF aircraft during a brief dogfight. Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured alive in the process, and operation was dubbed “Operation Swift Retort” by the Paki­stani Air Force.

To pay homage to the valiant heroes and all those involved in defending mother land, Pakistani armed forces, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, observed fifth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

A statement issued by ISPR said the day etched a significant chapter in Pakistan's history, underscoring the resilience of its people and the professionalism of the armed forces in responding to unwarranted aggression from India, driven by political motivations and electoral concerns.

It said despite New Delhi's attempts to shape the narrative in its favour, the events of that fateful day showcased the unequivocal operational superiority of Pakistan's armed forces. The steadfastness and competence of the forces received global acknowledgment, debunking baseless Indian claims that could not withstand factual scrutiny.

ISPR reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace, saying Islamabad is committed to peace, we shall continue to emphasise the importance of peaceful coexistence with our neighbours.

It however warned that any aggression against the people of Pakistan, our sovereignty and territorial integrity, will be responded to immediately, with full might and without hesitation. Every single time.