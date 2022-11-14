First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Several cities in Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, received the first winter rain on Monday that brought the mercury down.

The provincial metropolis and federal capital Islamabad received drizzle in the wee hours of Monday as Met Office predicted a rain-thunderstorm in upper Punjab.

The showers reduced the temperature to 18 degrees Celsius in Lahore which will further plunge to 13 at night.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday.

Punjab announces new school timings for winter 02:14 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has changed the timings of all state-owned and private schools across ...

Meanwhile, cold wave condition is likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz returns home after attending London ...
11:06 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
Trade at Pakistan-Afghanistan border suspended ...
10:18 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan takes ‘U-turn’ over US conspiracy, ...
09:17 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
FC soldier martyred, two injured in cross-border ...
11:31 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal saddened over ...
08:59 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator ...
12:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Danish Taimoor's Elvis Presley avatar rocks the internet
10:57 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr