First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities
Share
LAHORE – Several cities in Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, received the first winter rain on Monday that brought the mercury down.
The provincial metropolis and federal capital Islamabad received drizzle in the wee hours of Monday as Met Office predicted a rain-thunderstorm in upper Punjab.
The showers reduced the temperature to 18 degrees Celsius in Lahore which will further plunge to 13 at night.
Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday.
Punjab announces new school timings for winter 02:14 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has changed the timings of all state-owned and private schools across ...
Meanwhile, cold wave condition is likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan.
- PM Shehbaz returns home after attending London huddle11:06 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities10:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Trade at Pakistan-Afghanistan border suspended after deadly border ...10:18 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi make it ...09:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan takes ‘U-turn’ over US conspiracy, says he no longer ...09:17 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World Cup loss07:39 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat 'goes green' in latest video10:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022