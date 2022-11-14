First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities

LAHORE – Several cities in Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, received the first winter rain on Monday that brought the mercury down.

The provincial metropolis and federal capital Islamabad received drizzle in the wee hours of Monday as Met Office predicted a rain-thunderstorm in upper Punjab.

The showers reduced the temperature to 18 degrees Celsius in Lahore which will further plunge to 13 at night.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday.

Punjab announces new school timings for winter 02:14 PM | 13 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has changed the timings of all state-owned and private schools across ...

Meanwhile, cold wave condition is likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan.