Pakistan Railways increases fares to cut losses

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of Tezgam, a daily express train service, to bring down the projected deficit.

Railways’ loss was feared to record high following the floods and now the state-owned railway company has jacked up the economy class ticket of Tezgam from Rawalpindi to Karachi from Rs2,000 to Rs3,500.

The ticket for Rawalpindi to Lahore rail car has been increased from Rs500 to Rs950, while the fare of Jafar Express from Rawalpindi to Quetta has been increased from Rs2,860 to Rs3,700.

Railways seeking return of trains from private sector for financial revival

Besides increasing the fares of three trains, Pakistan Railways is also seeking the return of Maher Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Farid Express, and Bilal Express, which were earlier given to the private sector.

Unprecedented floods caused massive losses to Pakistan Railways, besides damaging rail infrastructure after which several operations came to standstill.

Meanwhile, Railways mulled restoration of all the closed sections in Balochistan to overcome financial loss and to facilitate commuters.