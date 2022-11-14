Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Alizeh Shah is undoubtedly blessed with beauty and she often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning clicks and reels of herself online.

This time around, the Ehd-e-Wafaa star mesmerised her admirers with her new pictures. The latest picture gallery of Shah is going viral across social media platforms.

In her latest post, the 22-year-old posed in a pair of black trousers with a matching knitted tank top. She can be seen holding a coffee mug in her hand at the set of her on-air drama ‘Taqdeer’.

The snaps soon went viral and garnered more than 1 lac reactions in a day as social media users flocked to the comment section to compliment her.

Shah has a bold style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. Kickstarting her career at a young age, the starlet has improved her acting skills and has been experimenting with her style.

She amassed more than 4 million followers on Instagram and enjoys a huge fanbase on other social media platforms.

The actor is known for her impressive performances in Dil Mom Ka Diya, Taqdeer, Ehd-e-Wafaa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and telefilm Chand Raat Aur Chandni.