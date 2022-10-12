'Taqdeer': Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan trolled for age gap
'Taqdeer': Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan trolled for age gap
Lollywood's talented actors Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan has made a comeback on the screen with ARY Digital’s new drama Taqdeer.

The drama has been written by Doorway Entertainment and it has been directed by Mohsin Talat, it has been produced under the banner of Big Bang Productions. The drama will air at 9:00 from Monday to Thursday.

The first episode of the drama has also been aired and the viewers have begun their roasting session because fof the on-screen couple's the significant age difference.

The keyboard warriors flooded social media with demeaning comments like the reel couple isn’t suitable at all. They also said that the chemistry of the couple is weird and not impactful. 

Alizeh has proved her mettle in the local showbiz industry by playing diverse roles. She is however known for her appearance in Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman. Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi.

