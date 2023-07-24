Search

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Web Desk 01:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Who was Oppenheimer? Here's when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam
Hollywood’s most-anticipated movie of the year Oppenheimer hit theatres last week, leaving fans in frenzy – and it has since been raking accolades along with another much-touted release Barbie.

The three-hour drama, starring Irish star Cilian Murphy, covered World War II events, when physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer was appointed as the scientific director of the Manhattan Project, a coveted project to build an atomic bomb.

J. Robert Oppenheimer

For the readers’ information, Oppenheimer hailed from New York City and has a knack for science and languages from the tender age. The man who etched his name as the top theoretical physicists of all times got his education at Harvard and later he went to Cambridge.

He then started working with top physicists of his time including the likes of Paul Dirac. After returning to America, J. Robert Oppenheimer entered the University of California as a faculty member.

In the mid-1945, US detonated atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, resulting in Japan's surrender. Following the deadliest bombing, Oppenheimer rose to fame as a prominent figure in the scientific community.

The contributions of US scientist to science and the development of the atomic bomb remain momentous. Oppenheimer later spend his most time working in academia and serving in Princeton; he bresthed his last in February 1967.

Oppenheimer’s rare meeting with Pakistani physicist and Nobel Laureate Dr Abdus Salam

As Oppenheimer becomes the latest trend worldwide, a picture of Nobel Prize-winning Physicist Dr. Abdus Salam with Dr. Oppenheimer surfaced showing two revered scientists at the University of Princeton.

Dr Salam and Oppenheimer used to shed light on common topics in coffee conversations and meetings and also discussed physics and math theories in detail.

Pakistani activist and musician Shehzad Roy also shared the clip as he highlighted contributions of Pakistani scientist. “Our very own Dr Abdus Salam with Oppenheimer, in this picture! In my show Wasu Aur Mein, I highlighted that Dr Abdus Salam is celebrated across the world, including Bangladesh, and resultantly faced criticism. We cannot innovate with this mindset!,” he said in a tweet.

Dr Abdus Salam is known for his evergreen contributions to science and humanity. His outstanding work led to him being awarded the Nobel Prize in 1979, as he shared the rare feat with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg.

He made Pakistan proud for being first from South Asian nation and first Muslim scientist to receive such a prestigious award.

Despite his contributions, he faced hard time in his homeland due to his faith. Following the protests and threats, he opted to leave Pakistan and settled in Britain.

Imperial College London to honor Pakistani Nobel physicist Abdus Salam by naming library after him

