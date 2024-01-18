Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik

World’s most famous sports couple – Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza – has been in the news for quite some time now for their rumoured separation.
However, Mirza has reignited speculation regarding the status of her marriage with the Pakistani cricketer, posting a cryptic message on her Instagram stories.
The shared quote, sourced from the Instagram page healing_out.loud, emphasising the challenges of both marriage and divorce with the words, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard.
Choose your hard.
Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard.
Choose your hard.
Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard.
Communication is hard.
Not communicating is hard.
Choose your hard.
Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard.
Pick wisely."
Notably, she has also taken a significant step by removing the most recent pictures with Malik from her Instagram account. Although the couple appeared together on 'The Mirza Malik Show,' seemingly reconciling, the rumours resurfaced in 2023 when Shoaib changed his Instagram bio, no longer referencing his marital status with the Indian tennis star.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
