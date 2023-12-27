Dananeer Mobeen celebrates 22nd birthday with friends

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.
She further solidified her presence in the limelight with her role in "Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri," where her on-screen pairing with Khushhal Khan garnered widespread acclaim. The drama not only showcased her acting prowess but also propelled her to immense stardom once again.
Marking her birthday in the company of cherished friends and family, Dananeer delighted her fans with a heartwarming birthday celebration. She generously shared the joyous moments in a delightful birthday dump, playfully titled "Birthday Blues." The celebration featured an endearing snow spray attack orchestrated by her close ones, adding a whimsical touch to the festivities.
Amid the laughter and camaraderie, the spotlight was on Dananeer as she basked in the affectionate gesture of a customized "ramen" birthday cake.
Birthday wishes poured in from fans and friends in the comment section.
On the work front, Mobeen was also seen in Sinf e Ahan.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
