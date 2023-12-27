Search

Dananeer Mobeen celebrates 22nd birthday with friends

Maheen Khawaja
06:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates 22nd birthday with friends
Source: Dananeer Mobeen (Instagram)

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight. 

She further solidified her presence in the limelight with her role in "Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri," where her on-screen pairing with Khushhal Khan garnered widespread acclaim. The drama not only showcased her acting prowess but also propelled her to immense stardom once again.

Marking her birthday in the company of cherished friends and family, Dananeer delighted her fans with a heartwarming birthday celebration. She generously shared the joyous moments in a delightful birthday dump, playfully titled "Birthday Blues." The celebration featured an endearing snow spray attack orchestrated by her close ones, adding a whimsical touch to the festivities.

Amid the laughter and camaraderie, the spotlight was on Dananeer as she basked in the affectionate gesture of a customized "ramen" birthday cake.

Birthday wishes poured in from fans and friends in the comment section.

On the work front, Mobeen was also seen in Sinf e Ahan.

Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash over viral dance performance

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

