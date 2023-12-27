Search

Sports

Imad Wasim etches name in T20 record book

07:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Imad Wasim etches name in T20 record book
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim etched his name in T20I record book by scoring over 1,000 runs and taking 50 wickets in a calendar year. 

He achieved the milestone while playing for Melbourne Starts against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia. 

He has become the fourth player to grab the title after Kieron Pollard, Azhar Mehmood and Andre Russell.

Last month, Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket. He had shared the development on his X handle.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” he wrote. 

He thanked the PCB for all their support over the years, adding that it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. 

“Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he added.

Imad Wasim achieves another feat in T20I cricket

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

T20 World Cup 2024 opener between USA and Canada to refresh 178-year ...

02:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Saud Shakeel creates history with unique record in Test cricket

04:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup

11:33 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

Pakistan name playing XI for Perth Test against Australia

04:52 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

ICC unveils new brand identity for T20 World Cup

11:23 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Shoaib Malik becomes first Pakistani batsman to smash 1,000 fours in ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Imad Wasim etches name in T20 record book

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: