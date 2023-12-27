Imad Wasim etches name in T20 record book

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim etched his name in T20I record book by scoring over 1,000 runs and taking 50 wickets in a calendar year.

He achieved the milestone while playing for Melbourne Starts against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.

He has become the fourth player to grab the title after Kieron Pollard, Azhar Mehmood and Andre Russell.

Last month, Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket. He had shared the development on his X handle.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” he wrote.

He thanked the PCB for all their support over the years, adding that it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

“Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he added.