Australia host Pakistan for a three-match Test series starting December 14, 2023, in Perth.
The TV and live streaming details for the PAKvsAUS Tests are provided below.
Australia and Pakistan will play three Test matches: the first on December 14 at Perth Stadium, the second on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the third on January 3, 2024, at Sydney Cricket Ground.
In Pakistan you can stream Pakistan versus Australia match live and ad free on Tapmad.
The series will be telecast live in Australia on Foxtel, while live-streaming facilities will be available on Kayo Sports.
All fixtures will also be broadcast live on free-to-air via Channel 7 and their streaming platform, 7Plus.
Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India, of which the first Test will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, and the other two Tests will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Live streaming for the Australia-Pakistan Test series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the UK, Australia’s three-Test series against Pakistan at the end of the year will be telecast on TNT Sports.
Supersport will show the Australia-Pakistan series live in South Africa.
Sky NZ will show the AUS vs PAK Tests live in New Zealand
Willow will show the AUS vs PAK Tests live in United States of America.
CricBuzz will show the Australia Pakistan series live in UAE, Saudi Arab, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman.
Pakistan playing XI
Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.
Australia playing XI
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
