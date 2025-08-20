Met Office predictions torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan in next two days

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country, especially the southern parts.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls at times very heavy) is expected in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, while at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad from 19th to 22nd August with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls) is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gawadar and Panjgur from 19th to 22nd August with occasional gaps.

Subdued rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree/Galliyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rajanpur), and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi) from 19th to 22nd August.

The Met Office warned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh (Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro) from 19th to 22nd August.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in north/southeastern parts of Balochistan from 19th to 22nd August.

Heavyfalls, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures (kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, solar panels, etc.) during the forecast period.