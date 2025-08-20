Latest

DG Khan Board Class 9 Results 2025 – Check Results here

By News Desk
Aug 20, 2025
Dg Khan Board Class 9 Results 2025 Check Results Here

DG KHAN – Class 9 students of DG Khan can check their results here as August 20 is the day, they were waiting for months. Students throughout the region are eagerly checking their marks and celebrating their success.

BISE DG Khan Class 9 Results 2025 

The results are available online on the BISE DG Khan website, while the complete gazette will be issued soon for institutions and students.

Students can also get their results directly on their mobile phones by sending their roll number to 800295 via SMS.

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

 

For many students, today marks a proud milestone filled with excitement, celebrations, and new goals for the future.

All boards in Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, are also releasing their SSC (Class 9) results today.

BISE Multan 9th Class Results 2025

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

