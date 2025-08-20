DG Khan Board Class 9 Results 2025 – Check Results here

DG KHAN – Class 9 students of DG Khan can check their results here as August 20 is the day, they were waiting for months. Students throughout the region are eagerly checking their marks and celebrating their success.

BISE DG Khan Class 9 Results 2025

The results are available online on the BISE DG Khan website, while the complete gazette will be issued soon for institutions and students.

Students can also get their results directly on their mobile phones by sending their roll number to 800295 via SMS.

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

For many students, today marks a proud milestone filled with excitement, celebrations, and new goals for the future.

All boards in Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, are also releasing their SSC (Class 9) results today.