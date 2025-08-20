Latest

BISE Multan 9th Class Results 2025 Check here

By News Desk
9:15 am | Aug 20, 2025
Bise Multan 9th Class Results 2025 Check Here

LAHORE – Wait is over as Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is set to announce Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025. Students across the region are rejoicing as they see the outcome of their hard work.

Multan Board Class 9 Results 2025

Results can be checked online on BISE Multan official website, and the complete result gazette is also available for reference.

Class 9 Results check via SMS

For instant updates, students can send their roll number to 800293 to receive their results directly on their mobile phones.

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Multan Class 9 Gazette Download

The Gazette will be available for download soon, follow Daily Pakistan for more

It’s not only Multan, other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also releasing their SSC (Class 9) results today.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

