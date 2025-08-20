Bise Multan 9th Class Results 2025 Check Here

LAHORE – Wait is over as Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is set to announce Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025. Students across the region are rejoicing as they see the outcome of their hard work.
Multan Board Class 9 Results 2025
Results can be checked online on BISE Multan official website, and the complete result gazette is also available for reference.
Class 9 Results check via SMS
For instant updates, students can send their roll number to 800293 to receive their results directly on their mobile phones.
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
Multan Class 9 Gazette Download
The Gazette will be available for download soon, follow Daily Pakistan for more
It’s not only Multan, other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also releasing their SSC (Class 9) results today.
BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 – Check your Results Online