BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 – Check your Results Online

Its Resut Day for Class 9 students as the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala will officially declare Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 at 10am today.

Students can check their results online through the BISE Gujranwala official website, and the complete result gazette is also available for reference.

Class 9 BISE Gujranwala Results 2025

The results will be announced at sharp 10am.

Class 9 Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Gujranwala 9 Results Gazette

The Gazette for Gujranwala Board will be shared soon. Follow for more.

It’s not just Gujranwala—other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also announcing the SSC (Class 9) results today.