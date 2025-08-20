Latest

BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 – Check your Results Online

By News Desk
9:02 am | Aug 20, 2025
Bise Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 Check Your Results Online

Its Resut Day for Class 9 students as the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala will officially declare Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 at 10am today.

Students can check their results online through the BISE Gujranwala official website, and the complete result gazette is also available for reference.

Class 9 BISE Gujranwala Results 2025

The results will be announced at sharp 10am.

Class 9 Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Gujranwala 9 Results Gazette 

The Gazette for Gujranwala Board will be shared soon. Follow for more.

It’s not just Gujranwala—other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also announcing the SSC (Class 9) results today.

News Desk

