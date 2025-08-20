BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 – Check your Results Online

Its Resut Day for Class 9 students as the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala will officially declare Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 at 10am today.
Students can check their results online through the BISE Gujranwala official website, and the complete result gazette is also available for reference.
Class 9 BISE Gujranwala Results 2025
The results will be announced at sharp 10am.
Class 9 Results SMS Codes
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
BISE Gujranwala 9 Results Gazette
The Gazette for Gujranwala Board will be shared soon. Follow for more.
It’s not just Gujranwala—other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also announcing the SSC (Class 9) results today.