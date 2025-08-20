Bise Sargodha 9th Class Results 2025 Check Here

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha officially declared Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 today, August 20.

Students across the division are checking their scores with excitement and celebrating their achievements.

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Results

Results can be accessed online through the official BISE Sargodha website, while the complete result gazette will be released shortly for schools and students.

Sargodha Board Results SMS Code

Students can also receive their marks instantly by sending their roll number via SMS to 800290.

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

Class 9 Gazette Download Sargodha Board

Gazette will be available for download soon, follow us for more updates