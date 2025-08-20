Latest

BISE Sargodha 9th Class Results 2025 Check here

By News Desk
9:36 am | Aug 20, 2025
Bise Sargodha 9th Class Results 2025 Check Here

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha officially declared Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 today, August 20.

Students across the division are checking their scores with excitement and celebrating their achievements.

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Results

Results can be accessed online through the official BISE Sargodha website, while the complete result gazette will be released shortly for schools and students.

Sargodha Board Results SMS Code

Students can also receive their marks instantly by sending their roll number via SMS to 800290.

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Class 9 Gazette Download Sargodha Board

 Gazette will be available for download soon, follow us for more updates

BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 – Check Results Here

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now