Bise Sargodha 9th Class Results 2025 Check Here

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha officially declared Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 today, August 20.
Students across the division are checking their scores with excitement and celebrating their achievements.
BISE Sargodha Class 9 Results
Results can be accessed online through the official BISE Sargodha website, while the complete result gazette will be released shortly for schools and students.
Sargodha Board Results SMS Code
Students can also receive their marks instantly by sending their roll number via SMS to 800290.
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
Class 9 Gazette Download Sargodha Board
Gazette will be available for download soon, follow us for more updates