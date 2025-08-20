PTCL restores Internet after Hours of nationwide disruption amid rains chaos

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for millions of users and even businesses as PTCL internet services have been restored, hours after connectivity issue on Tuesday.

Parts of Pakistan faced digital outage after heavy rains, as users cut off from online platforms, communication tools, and business networks. The disruption started on Tuesday evening and paralyzed connectivity in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar ,around 9pm.

Internet outage caused widespread panic and frustration among users. After hours of frustration, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) announced that internet services have been fully restored nationwide.

“Operations are back to normal,” a company spokesperson confirmed, easing the tension of a restless digital community.

Internet outage hit hardest at professionals working remotely, students attending online classes, and businesses dependent on e-commerce and global communication.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints, with some users lamenting slow speed of mobile internet networks.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima, acknowledged the crisis, assuring that technical teams are investigating the cause and that a detailed explanation will soon be made public.

The blackout has reignited debate over the resilience of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, with experts warning that such interruptions expose critical vulnerabilities in an economy increasingly reliant on stable connectivity.