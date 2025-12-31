Gen (r) Bajwa attends daughter’s wedding of Field Marshal Asim Munir, claims Journalist

RAWALPINDI – The wedding ceremony of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s daughter remained in news, drawing attention from both national and international circles.

From the reported attendance of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to various other high-profile guests, the event has sparked widespread media coverage. First, Hasan Ayub shared news on attendance of UAE President but the news was turned down by some circles.

Investigative journalist Zahid Gishkori recently claimed that the high-profile ceremony, held in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, was attended by several senior officials, including former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Ex COAS General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa attended wedding ceremony of daughter of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Gishkori also shared details regarding the bride’s son-in-law, stating that he previously served as a captain in the Pakistan Army before transitioning to the civil service, where he currently holds the position of Assistant Commissioner.

The wedding has become a focal point for discussions about the connections and social networks among Pakistan’s military and civil service elite, highlighting the prominence of such events in the country’s socio-political landscape.