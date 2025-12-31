Karachi gests Double Decker Bus services, fares announced

KARACHI – The Sindh government officially launched the much-awaited Double Decker Bus Service in Karachi, offering citizens a new and affordable mode of public transportation.

Senior Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated the service, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s public transport system.

The buses will initially operate on a route stretching 22 kilometers, from Model Colony to Zainab Market.

Minister Memon stated that the fare for the Double Decker buses will range between Rs 80 to Rs 120, ensuring that Karachiites have access to quality travel options at an affordable price.

In his address, Sharjeel Memon emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to providing modern transport facilities to the public. He mentioned that work on the BRT Line (Bus Rapid Transit) was also ongoing and hoped to see significant progress by March or April 2026.

“Promises made to the public are being fulfilled. If this pilot project is successful, we plan to introduce a larger fleet of Double Decker buses,” Memon said.

He also highlighted that the Sindh cabinet had approved over Rs 9 billion for road construction and maintenance projects, with a target to resolve most road issues by early next year.

Minister Memon revealed that the government aims to have Double Decker buses operating throughout Karachi by 2026. Currently, over 150,000 passengers use the Peoples Bus Service daily, marking a significant improvement in the city’s public transport system.