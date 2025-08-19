Karachi declares School Holiday on Wednesday to protect students from flooding

KARACHI – Sindh Karachi announced holidays in all government and private schools on Wednesday, August 20, due to ongoing heavy monsoon rains that have caused severe urban flooding.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced holiday as the primary reason for the shutdown, noting that some areas are submerged under water up to three feet deep.

Karachi rain paralyzed traffic across the city, stranding vehicles and leaving students and commuters struggling to reach home. Karachi has seen power outages in several localities, while the Meteorological Department reported the heaviest rainfall at Gulshan-i-Hadeed with 145mm, followed by Airport Old Area, Keamari, Jinnah Terminal, and other areas.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), health departments, and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert. Immediate drainage operations were ordered, with all deputy commissioners instructed to be present in the field.

K-Electric confirmed temporary power shutdowns in low-lying neighborhoods as a safety precaution. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, maintain caution on flooded roads, and stay away from electricity poles.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation declared a rain emergency and established a 24/7 emergency cell at the Governor’s House to assist affected residents. Officials warned that heavy rains may continue until August 22, with potential urban flooding and flash floods in parts of Sindh and Balochistan.