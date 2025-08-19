Karachi streets turn into rivers as city battles Monsoon Rains

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is facing an unprecedented monsoon onslaught as relentless rains plunged the city into chaos. Power outages are widespread, and streets have turned into rivers, leaving commuters stranded and traffic at a near standstill.

According to Karachi Traffic Police, major arteries including MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Bahadurabad, National Highway, and several others are heavily waterlogged, creating massive gridlocks. Authorities have urged drivers to slow down, maintain safe distances, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah has put all emergency services, including Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), on high alert. He ordered immediate drainage operations and demanded that deputy commissioners remain on the ground overseeing relief efforts.

Rainfall data paints a dramatic picture: Nazimabad received 76.9mm, North Karachi 56.8mm, and Surjani Town 36mm, with several other areas similarly drenched. K-Electric has temporarily cut power in low-lying areas for safety, complicating rescue and drainage operations.

Met Office warned that the downpour is far from over. Torrential rains and urban flooding are expected across Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and other Sindh districts until August 22, with flash floods threatening parts of Balochistan.

In response, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation declared a rain emergency, canceling all leave for essential service workers. The Fire Brigade, Urban Search and Rescue, and municipal teams are operating round the clock to clear waterlogged roads.

East Zone police are on high alert, ensuring drainage, protecting residents, and managing traffic amidst the deluge. Residents have been warned to avoid power lines, stay off flooded streets, and report emergencies immediately.

As the city battles this monsoon fury, citizens are bracing for more chaos. Experts warn that while rains are vital for water supplies, unchecked downpours could cause catastrophic urban flooding, landslides, and widespread disruption.