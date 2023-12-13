Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja barred to wear shoes with slogans for Gaza

PERTH – Australia opener Usman Khawaja comes under International Cricket Council ICC radar for a message written on his shoes as Kangaroos are set to face Pakistan in the first Test starting Thursday.

‘All lives are equal’ and ‘Freedom is a human right’ were written on his batting spikes at training on Tuesday, and ICC responded to the cricketer’s move, stating that rules prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold.

Later, Cricket Australia extended support to Pakistani-born player. It said we support the right of our players to express personal opinions, but ICC has rules in place that oppose display of personal messages.

Amid the outrage online, Usman Khawaja shared a video clip in which he mentioned standing against ICC’s mandate after being barred from wearing shoes that displayed human rights messages.

He said the Cricket Council told him not to wear shoes on the field, as they called it a political statement under their guidelines. He mentioned respecting ICC's view and decision.

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

Earlier in the day, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins also confirmed that Usman will not play with shoes with Gaza slogans in support of Palestinians.

Several cricketers including Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan voiced support for oppressed and martyrs of Palestine.

International Cricket Council (ICC) then responded, saying Rizwan's tweet about Gaza after Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka is beyond our jurisdiction.