Virat Kohli takes indefinite break from ODIs and T20Is

The white-ball leg of India's visit of South Africa is unlikely to see any involvement from Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has reportedly given the BCCI notice that he would not be available for selection in white-ball matches going forward.

This essentially means he won't be playing in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January or the white-ball portion of India's next visit to South Africa.

However, according to Indian media, Kohli has chosen to focus solely on red-ball cricket for the time being and would only play the two Test matches in South Africa rather than the ODIs and T20Is.