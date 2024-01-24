Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, Sana on marriage 

Renowned Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi left a sweet yet sassy message for former teammate Shoaib Malik and Pakistani actress Sana Javed on their wedding, which took center stage on social media after the couple made an astonishing announcement on Instagram with their wedding picture.

In response to the question about Malik's third marriage, the former all-rounder said, “Shoaib Malik ko buhat buhat mubarik baad. Allah Talah usko issi life partner ke sath saari zindagi khush rakhay [Many congratulations for Shoaib Malik. May Allah keep him happy with this life partner for the rest of his life.]”

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims, however, recent developments suggest that Mirza took khula (divorce) from him some time ago.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.