Caretaker govt decides to cut electricity prices in much-needed relief to masses

07:22 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Caretaker govt decides to cut electricity prices in much-needed relief to masses
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has decided to take measures to reduce electricity prices in order to provide relief to masses, who have been protesting against exorbitant electricity bills.

Reports said a five-member committee will be formed to hold talks with officials of the wind power plants operating in the country as overpricing was detected during the investigations.

The government has stopped the payment of Rs20 billion to wind power plants till the resolution of the issue.

The committee has also been tasked with holding negotiations with sugar mills to cut tariff of their power plants.

The government wants the power producing companies to sign new agreements in order to get their pending payments released.

Furthermore, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy has also been called on January 26 to discuss the matters.

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired a meeting of the Ministry of Energy and directed it to present an effective, sustainable and workable strategy for termination of circular debt.

Saying all stakeholders have to work together, he said the government is taking all possible steps to reduce the circular debt and restore the economy on priority basis.

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks further hike in electricity tariff

