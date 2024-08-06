Search

PakistanTop News

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan released from Adiala Jail

Web Desk
10:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan
Source: Screengrab

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan was released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday night after an anti-terrorism court granted him bail in a case related to the alleged recovery of explosives.

PTI lawyer and spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha shared the news on social media platform X. Footage of Hasan's release circulated on social media, showing him leaving the jail and getting into a vehicle.

Hasan had been arrested on July 22 in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca). His arrest coincided with the interior ministry's accusation that the PTI was involved in "anti-state propaganda." The government subsequently formed a joint investigation committee (JIT) to investigate those allegedly creating "chaos and disorder" in the country through "malicious social media campaigns."

In connection with the social media case, Hasan was initially remanded into the FIA's custody for seven days—starting with a two-day physical remand, followed by three-day and two-day extensions for further investigation. On July 31, after being placed on a 14-day judicial remand, Hasan was transferred to Adiala Jail and simultaneously arrested in a separate terrorism case. This case, which involved alleged possession of weapons and explosives, did not directly name him but was the same one in which PTI's international media coordinator Ahmed Janjua had been detained.

Although an Islamabad court granted bail to Hasan and eight others in the social media case on August 1, Hasan was handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department on a two-day physical remand on July 31. This remand was extended by a day on August 2, after which Hasan was presented before an Islamabad ATC, which ordered a 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over Hasan's bail hearing and granted the request, setting his release upon furnishing surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The judge noted that Hasan, being a 75-year-old with severe illnesses, including heart disease and being a cancer survivor, had no prior criminal record and was highly educated. The investigation had been completed, and there was no longer a need to keep Hasan in custody. The judge further observed that despite Hasan's physical remand, no evidence was found to link him with the alleged financing of explosives.

The court issued Hasan's release order, or robkar, following the decision.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan released from Adiala Jail

10:18 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Go Big with TCL's XL Collection: Celebrate Independence and Enjoy a ...

09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

CJP Qazi Faez Isa donates 31,680 sq ft land to Balochistan govt

09:09 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

TV host Omar Adil arrested on Gharidah Farooqi's complaint

07:52 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plan with 0% markup [August ...

06:50 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Punjab revokes ban on transfer of govt teachers; check application ...

Most viewed

08:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PIA initiates action against 'General Bajwa's brother'

12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Dr. Shahid Siddique’s son confesses to hiring shooter for ...

06:16 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appointed Chairperson of National Technology ...

06:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed’s term as HEC chairman extended 

02:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh protests: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ...

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

Advertisement

Latest

10:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan released from Adiala Jail

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Gold prices drop in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 6 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30 280.55
Euro EUR 303.65  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  358.50 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.50  76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: