How to register your vote for general election 2023? Here's all you need to know

LAHORE – The term of the current National Assembly is set to end in August this year and as per the constitution fresh elections should be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

The period for holding general elections could be extend to 90 days if the assembly is disbanded prematurely. As the polls are expected to fall in September or October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations in this regard.

The top electoral body has announced July 13 as deadline for registration of vote and transfer of vote. The Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is must to get registered as a voter in Pakistan.

How to Register

Citizen can submit the application along with a copy of CNIC to the District Election Commissioner (DEC)/ Registration Officer/Assistant Registration Officer of the district where they want to get their name enrolled. The prescribed Form (Enrolment / Transfer of Vote) is available online at the ECP website or they can be obtained free of cost from the office of the District Election Commissioner / Registration Officer OR Assistant Registration Officer/Display Centre Incharge.

Voter Forms:

Form 21: For Registration / Transfer of Vote

Form 22: For Objection / Deletion of Vote

Form 23: For Correction of Particulars

Eligibility to be a voter:

A person shall be entitled to be enrolled as a voter in an electoral area if he—

(a) is a citizen of Pakistan;

(b) is not less than eighteen years of age;

(c) possesses a National Identity Card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority at any time till the last day fixed for inviting claims, objections and applications for preparation, revision or correction of electoral rolls;

(d) is not declared by a competent court to be of unsound mind; and

(e) is or is deemed under section 27 to be resident in the electoral area.

How to Check Your Registration

There are two ways to get this information:

a) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with NADRA provides SMS service for the public to facilitate the eligible voters to check their registration status. Public can get the information by entering CNIC number and sending the text message to the number 8300. An automated response will be received in this regard with the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.

b) Every registered voter can check his/her particulars by visiting their respective District Election Commissioner’s office, where the final electoral roll is available.