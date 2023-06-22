How to register your vote for general election 2023? Here's all you need to know

LAHORE – The term of the current National Assembly is set to end in August this year and as per the constitution fresh elections should be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the assembly.
The period for holding general elections could be extend to 90 days if the assembly is disbanded prematurely. As the polls are expected to fall in September or October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations in this regard.
The top electoral body has announced July 13 as deadline for registration of vote and transfer of vote. The Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is must to get registered as a voter in Pakistan.
How to Register
Citizen can submit the application along with a copy of CNIC to the District Election Commissioner (DEC)/ Registration Officer/Assistant Registration Officer of the district where they want to get their name enrolled. The prescribed Form (Enrolment / Transfer of Vote) is available online at the ECP website or they can be obtained free of cost from the office of the District Election Commissioner / Registration Officer OR Assistant Registration Officer/Display Centre Incharge.
Voter Forms:
Form 21: For Registration / Transfer of Vote
Form 22: For Objection / Deletion of Vote
Form 23: For Correction of Particulars
Eligibility to be a voter:
A person shall be entitled to be enrolled as a voter in an electoral area if he—
(a) is a citizen of Pakistan;
(b) is not less than eighteen years of age;
(c) possesses a National Identity Card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority at any time till the last day fixed for inviting claims, objections and applications for preparation, revision or correction of electoral rolls;
(d) is not declared by a competent court to be of unsound mind; and
(e) is or is deemed under section 27 to be resident in the electoral area.
How to Check Your Registration
There are two ways to get this information:
a) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with NADRA provides SMS service for the public to facilitate the eligible voters to check their registration status. Public can get the information by entering CNIC number and sending the text message to the number 8300. An automated response will be received in this regard with the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.
b) Every registered voter can check his/her particulars by visiting their respective District Election Commissioner’s office, where the final electoral roll is available.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.