Supreme Court delists Chief Justice Bandial’s bench after he falls ill

ISLAMABAD – All the scheduled cases before Supreme Court bench that featuring Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been delisted after the top judge catches some virus illness.

In a notification, the registrar of the apex court notified delisting all cases scheduled for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Athar Minallah, were also part of the Chief Justice’s bench.

The preliminary cause list shows 12 cases that were scheduled for hearing before the delisted bench today.

The cases before Supreme Court bench 2 headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan have also been delisted suddenly, now bench 2 will comprise Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan & Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear fresh list of cases at 9:30. Thereafter Justice Ijaz will head a 3 member bench at 11:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/KiQEDeOTRi — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, bench number two of the top court, which comprises Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Shahid Waheed, has also had its cause list canceled and a new bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear all the cases.